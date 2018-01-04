Shoveling help, volunteering chances available in area cities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Need some help shoveling out of your home or apartment once the roads clear up?

Or are you looking to lend a helping hand to those in need?

Operation Blessing International is organizing area volunteers to help shovel snow in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, as part of their “Snow Buddy” program held in partnership with the City of Norfolk Emergency Management and the City of Virginia Beach.

Residents who need help with snow removal can call 757-284-9183 for assistance beginning at 10 a.m. Operation Blessing says priority will be given to the elderly, sick, disabled, single mothers, those dealing medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes, or others needing assistance. Residents must be home at the time volunteers arrive to sign a work order allowing volunteers permission to be on the property.

Volunteers will need to meet in the Christian Broadcasting Network’s parking lot at 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach prior to the 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. shifts. Operation Blessing will provide snow shovels, lunch and a free Operation Blessing t-shirt. For more info on volunteering, call 757-793-1837.

Shifts will continue daily at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. as long as necessary.

For more information, or to donate to the effort, head to www.ob.org.