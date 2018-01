VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shelter has been opened up in Virginia Beach for anyone without power.

Tens of thousands of customers have lost power as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to parts of the area.

The City of Virginia Beach said Thursday that Landstown High School was opened for an emergency shelter. More information about shelters in the city can be found at this link.

We will have updates to this page as more shelters are opened today.