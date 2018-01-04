Man dies from possible work-related injury in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A tragic accident in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

10 On Your Side has confirmed a 75-year-old man has died, following what Hampton officials say was a possible work-related injury.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Pembroke Avenue at 12:37 p.m. in reference to an industrial accident. They arrived to find the victim, 75-year-old Barry Hale. Hale was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police officials did not release any specific information about Mr. Hale’s injuries.

The State Department of Labor will conduct the follow-up investigation, according to police.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox is working to learn more about what happened.