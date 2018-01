SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they’re investigating after a juvenile male was found shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Hunter Street in downtown Suffolk just before 3:16 p.m., according to police.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release more information about the shooting, but they do encourage anyone with information to contact the Suffolk Crime Line.