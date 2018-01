GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were rescued after their boat blew away while duck hunting on Thursday in the York River.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials say they received the distress call at noon. Rescuers learned that the hunters’ boat had been blown away by the wind, stranding them in their blind.

The three hunters were rescued and taken to Crown Point Marina for medical evaluation, but no injuries were reported.