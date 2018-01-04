2nd alarm called in West Ocean View fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A second alarm was called as crews responded to a fire in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials tweeted early Thursday morning that the fire was at a home in the 700 block of West Ocean View Avenue.

An image shared by officials shows a house with what looked like an extremely charred third story. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

The fire was under control, according to the tweet. A second alarm was called due to the windy and snowy conditions.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.