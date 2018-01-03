Zoo mourns the loss of 38-year-old sloth, Dudley

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo announced on their Facebook Wednesday morning their beloved, two-toed sloth, Dudley, had passed away.

Dudley’s quality of life had deteriorated in the past few months due to age-related health issues and kidney disease, so the Virginia Zoo said they made the decision to euthanize him.

At 38 years old, Dudley lived much longer than the normal life expectancy of a sloth, which is about 20 to 30 years.

The Virginia Zoo says Dudley came to them in 1979 and spent most of his time in the former Small Mammal House.

A few years ago Dudley transitioned into theVirginia Zoo’s Animal Ambassador program where he met and helped educate thousands of children, adults and animal lovers.