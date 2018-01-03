What’s Happening: Fitness Expo, Fly Fishing, and Car Show

Kroc Fit 18: Saturday, Jan. 6

Health and Fitness Expo guests can take part in various group fitness classes, recreation activities and aqua aerobics. There’s also going to be educational sessions and numerous vendors.

The purpose is to find out what health and fitness plan works best for you.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kroc Center Hampton Roads

Cost: Free

Fly Fishing 101: Saturday, Jan. 6

On Saturday the folks at Northwest River Park will show participants everything they need to know about fly fishing from the equipment to technique. They’ll help you tie your first fly and practice casting.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Northwest River Park

Cost: Free

There’s going to be classic customs, hot rods, vintage, pro street cars and muscles cars.

Guests can also look forward to live music, a classic sweetheart pin up girl contest, DJ’s, a kid zone and free giveaways.

When: Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center

Cost: $12 General Admission, $10 Senior Citizens and Military

$8 for kids 8-12yrs old, Free 7yrs old and under $15 for 2 day pass