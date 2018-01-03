Va. House Speaker Bill Howell in ICU after emergency heart surgery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell underwent emergency heart surgery Tuesday night after he suffered chest pains late yesterday afternoon.

Howell’s spokesperson Matt Moran says surgeons report the procedure went well, but he will be in the Intensive Care Unit at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for a few days.

Below is the full statement from Moran:

Speaker Howell underwent emergency heart surgery last night after having chest pains late yesterday afternoon. The surgeons report the procedure went well, but the Speaker will be in the Intensive Care Unit for a few days. The family is asking for prayers for a quick and strong recovery, as well as privacy so the Speaker can continue to rest. He is recovering at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.”