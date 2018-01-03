Va. Beach reminds residents to keep pets warm ahead of snow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With a winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow to the region, police are reminding residents to keep their pets warm.

The Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Unit sent out a reminder this week about winter weather impacts on pets.

According to Virginia law, it is required that pets are provided with adequate food, water and shelter.

Police say it is a “common misunderstanding” that animals have fur and are able to stay warm in cold weather — when tolerance varies for every animal.

Temperatures ahead of Wednesday night’s expected snow have been well below freezing. Some temperatures on Tuesday were as low as the single digits.

Anyone who sees or hears of a pet not receiving a minimum standard of care can call Animal Control dispatch at 757-385-4444.