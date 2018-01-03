Snow Coverage: Closing information for each city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first snowfall of 2018 is expected to start Wednesday night and go into Thursday morning for most of the area.

Here is everything you need to know about the closings and delays in your city including schools, public services and parking:

Chesapeake

Cathedral of Faith Christian SchoolClosing early at 4:00 PM

Chesapeake Public SchoolsEarly Release Today – Two Hour Early Release

Plan Bee AcademyClosing early at 12:30 PM – Staff do not leave early

 

Hampton

Hampton Public Libraries, Parks and Community Centers: Closing early on Wed. Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

Hampton Public Schools:

  • All elementary schools and Phenix PK-8 will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.
  • Mary Peake and Moton will dismiss at 1:50 p.m.
  • Mallory and Rivermont will dismiss at 2 p.m.
  • All high schools and Bridgeport will dismiss at 2:09 p.m.
  • Armstrong, Barron, Tucker-Capps, Cooper and Langley CDC will dismiss at 2:35 p.m.
  • All middle schools and Andrews PK-8 will dismiss at 2:49 p.m.
  • After school activities canceled.

Pure at Heart ChildcareClosing early at 6:00 PM – CLOSED Tomorrow

 

Newport News

Restoration Christian Church VATonight mid-week service cancelled – Thursday mid day bible study cancelled

St. Andrews Episcopal SchoolClosed Through Friday

SUPSHIPNNClosed Tomorrow

The Mariners’ MuseumClosed Tomorrow

 

Norfolk

Centura College Norfolk CampusNo evening classes Today – No classes Thursday

Christ the King SchoolClosing early at 4:00 PM – Closed Thursday

DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis CenterClosed Tomorrow – All patients will treat on Wed Jan 3rd.

General Dynamics NASSCO-NorfolkDelayed 3 hours

Ghent Montessori SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Governors School for the ArtsClosed Today

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort StoryEssential personnel only report for Thursday – All support and services closed.

Lyon Shipyard, Inc.No 2nd Shift Wed & All shifts cancelled Thur – Contact your Supervisor with any questions

Naval Station Norfolk CommissaryClosed Tomorrow

Naval Support Activity HR, HQEssential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Naval Support Activity HR, NWAEssential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Norfolk Christian SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Norfolk General District CourtClosed Tomorrow

Norfolk JDR District CourtClosed Tomorrow

Norfolk Public SchoolsClosed Tomorrow

Old Dominion UniversityClosing early at 3:00 PM

Park Place SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Parking: All on-street parking downtown is prohibited after 5 p.m. Wed. through 10 a.m. Fri. morning to allow crews to plow downtown streets.  The following garages will open on Wednesday to give residents a place to move their vehicles.  Drivers should pull a ticket on entry and plan to remove their vehicle by 10 a.m. Fri.

  • Boush St. Garage – 112 West City Hall Ave
  • York St. Garage – 215 W. York Street

Saint Patrick Catholic SchoolClosed Tomorrow

St. Pius XClosed Tomorrow

The Group For WomenClosed Tomorrow

Tidewater Community CollegeClosing early at 3:00 PM – TCC is also closed on Thursday, Jan. 4

Tidewater Physicians for WomenClosed Tomorrow

ZIM American Integrated Shipping ServicesClosed Tomorrow

 

Portsmouth

Abilities Beyond DisabilitiesClosing early at 4:00 PM – Closed all day on 1/4/17

Calvary Evangelical Baptist ChurchClosed Tomorrow – No Wednesday Evening Service

Central Christian AcademyClosed Tomorrow

Marine Specialty Painting, Inc.Observe Prime KTR Status at all locations.

Norfolk Naval ShipyardEssential Personnel Only Report Today and Tomorrow

Portsmouth Christian SchoolsClosed Tomorrow – Extended Care closing at 4:00 pm today.

Portsmouth Public SchoolsClosed Tomorrow

 

Suffolk

DaVita Harbour View DialysisClosed Tomorrow

Naval Information ForcesEssential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Oak & Lily AcademyClosing early at 4:00 PM

Suffolk Public SchoolsEarly Dismissal. Details: http://www.spsk12.net

 

Virginia Beach

Gateway Christian AcademyClosed Tomorrow – Early Childcare Center Closed

Virginia Beach General District CourtClosed Tomorrow

Bishop Sullivan Catholic High SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Bullfrogs and ButterfliesClosed Tomorrow

Chesapeake Bay AcademyClosed Tomorrow

Gateway ChurchNo evening activities Today

HyperLearning TechnologiesNo evening classes Today

NAS Oceana-Dam NeckEssential personnel to report Thursday

Rollingwood AcademyClosing early at 3:30 PM

Saint John the Apostle Catholic SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Sentara PACE ProgramHome care available as weather allows

South University-Virginia BeachClosed Tomorrow

St. Gregory the Great SchoolClosed Tomorrow – All afternoon activities closed for Wednesday

St. Matthew’s SchoolClosed Tomorrow

Urology of VirginiaClosed Tomorrow

Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks OfficeClosed Tomorrow

Virginia Beach Public SchoolsClosed Tomorrow

 

Willamsburg

College of William and MaryClosed Tomorrow

Greenwood Christian AcademyClosed Tomorrow

Walmart Import Distribution Center 6088All Shifts Report On Time

Walsingham Academy SchoolsClosed Tomorrow

