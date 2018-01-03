Snow Coverage: Closing information for each city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first snowfall of 2018 is expected to start Wednesday night and go into Thursday morning for most of the area.

Here is everything you need to know about the closings and delays in your city including schools, public services and parking:

Chesapeake



Cathedral of Faith Christian School: Closing early at 4:00 PM

Chesapeake Public Schools: Early Release Today – Two Hour Early Release

Plan Bee Academy: Closing early at 12:30 PM – Staff do not leave early

Hampton



Hampton Public Libraries, Parks and Community Centers: Closing early on Wed. Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

Hampton Public Schools:

All elementary schools and Phenix PK-8 will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.

Mary Peake and Moton will dismiss at 1:50 p.m.

Mallory and Rivermont will dismiss at 2 p.m.

All high schools and Bridgeport will dismiss at 2:09 p.m.

Armstrong, Barron, Tucker-Capps, Cooper and Langley CDC will dismiss at 2:35 p.m.

All middle schools and Andrews PK-8 will dismiss at 2:49 p.m.

After school activities canceled.

Pure at Heart Childcare: Closing early at 6:00 PM – CLOSED Tomorrow

Newport News



Restoration Christian Church VA: Tonight mid-week service cancelled – Thursday mid day bible study cancelled

St. Andrews Episcopal School: Closed Through Friday

SUPSHIPNN: Closed Tomorrow

The Mariners’ Museum: Closed Tomorrow

Norfolk



Centura College Norfolk Campus: No evening classes Today – No classes Thursday

Christ the King School: Closing early at 4:00 PM – Closed Thursday

DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center: Closed Tomorrow – All patients will treat on Wed Jan 3rd.

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk: Delayed 3 hours

Ghent Montessori School: Closed Tomorrow

Governors School for the Arts: Closed Today

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story: Essential personnel only report for Thursday – All support and services closed.

Lyon Shipyard, Inc.: No 2nd Shift Wed & All shifts cancelled Thur – Contact your Supervisor with any questions

Naval Station Norfolk Commissary: Closed Tomorrow

Naval Support Activity HR, HQ: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Naval Support Activity HR, NWA: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Norfolk Christian School: Closed Tomorrow

Norfolk General District Court: Closed Tomorrow

Norfolk JDR District Court: Closed Tomorrow

Norfolk Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Old Dominion University: Closing early at 3:00 PM

Park Place School: Closed Tomorrow

Parking: All on-street parking downtown is prohibited after 5 p.m. Wed. through 10 a.m. Fri. morning to allow crews to plow downtown streets. The following garages will open on Wednesday to give residents a place to move their vehicles. Drivers should pull a ticket on entry and plan to remove their vehicle by 10 a.m. Fri.

Boush St. Garage – 112 West City Hall Ave

York St. Garage – 215 W. York Street

Saint Patrick Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow

St. Pius X: Closed Tomorrow

The Group For Women: Closed Tomorrow

Tidewater Community College: Closing early at 3:00 PM – TCC is also closed on Thursday, Jan. 4

Tidewater Physicians for Women: Closed Tomorrow

ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services: Closed Tomorrow

Portsmouth



Abilities Beyond Disabilities: Closing early at 4:00 PM – Closed all day on 1/4/17

Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church: Closed Tomorrow – No Wednesday Evening Service

Central Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Marine Specialty Painting, Inc.: Observe Prime KTR Status at all locations.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard: Essential Personnel Only Report Today and Tomorrow

Portsmouth Christian Schools: Closed Tomorrow – Extended Care closing at 4:00 pm today.

Portsmouth Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Suffolk



DaVita Harbour View Dialysis: Closed Tomorrow

Naval Information Forces: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow

Oak & Lily Academy: Closing early at 4:00 PM

Suffolk Public Schools: Early Dismissal. Details: http://www.spsk12.net

Virginia Beach



Gateway Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow – Early Childcare Center Closed

Virginia Beach General District Court: Closed Tomorrow

Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School: Closed Tomorrow

Bullfrogs and Butterflies: Closed Tomorrow

Chesapeake Bay Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Gateway Church: No evening activities Today

HyperLearning Technologies: No evening classes Today

NAS Oceana-Dam Neck: Essential personnel to report Thursday

Rollingwood Academy: Closing early at 3:30 PM

Saint John the Apostle Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow

Sentara PACE Program: Home care available as weather allows

South University-Virginia Beach: Closed Tomorrow

St. Gregory the Great School: Closed Tomorrow – All afternoon activities closed for Wednesday

St. Matthew’s School: Closed Tomorrow

Urology of Virginia: Closed Tomorrow

Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office: Closed Tomorrow

Virginia Beach Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Willamsburg



College of William and Mary: Closed Tomorrow

Greenwood Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Walmart Import Distribution Center 6088: All Shifts Report On Time

Walsingham Academy Schools: Closed Tomorrow