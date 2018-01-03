Snow Coverage: Closing information for each city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first snowfall of 2018 is expected to start Wednesday night and go into Thursday morning for most of the area.
Here is everything you need to know about the closings and delays in your city including schools, public services and parking:
Chesapeake
Cathedral of Faith Christian School: Closing early at 4:00 PM
Chesapeake Public Schools: Early Release Today – Two Hour Early Release
Plan Bee Academy: Closing early at 12:30 PM – Staff do not leave early
Hampton
Hampton Public Libraries, Parks and Community Centers: Closing early on Wed. Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.
Hampton Public Schools:
- All elementary schools and Phenix PK-8 will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.
- Mary Peake and Moton will dismiss at 1:50 p.m.
- Mallory and Rivermont will dismiss at 2 p.m.
- All high schools and Bridgeport will dismiss at 2:09 p.m.
- Armstrong, Barron, Tucker-Capps, Cooper and Langley CDC will dismiss at 2:35 p.m.
- All middle schools and Andrews PK-8 will dismiss at 2:49 p.m.
- After school activities canceled.
Pure at Heart Childcare: Closing early at 6:00 PM – CLOSED Tomorrow
Newport News
Restoration Christian Church VA: Tonight mid-week service cancelled – Thursday mid day bible study cancelled
St. Andrews Episcopal School: Closed Through Friday
SUPSHIPNN: Closed Tomorrow
The Mariners’ Museum: Closed Tomorrow
Norfolk
Centura College Norfolk Campus: No evening classes Today – No classes Thursday
Christ the King School: Closing early at 4:00 PM – Closed Thursday
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center: Closed Tomorrow – All patients will treat on Wed Jan 3rd.
General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk: Delayed 3 hours
Ghent Montessori School: Closed Tomorrow
Governors School for the Arts: Closed Today
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story: Essential personnel only report for Thursday – All support and services closed.
Lyon Shipyard, Inc.: No 2nd Shift Wed & All shifts cancelled Thur – Contact your Supervisor with any questions
Naval Station Norfolk Commissary: Closed Tomorrow
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow
Norfolk Christian School: Closed Tomorrow
Norfolk General District Court: Closed Tomorrow
Norfolk JDR District Court: Closed Tomorrow
Norfolk Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Old Dominion University: Closing early at 3:00 PM
Park Place School: Closed Tomorrow
Parking: All on-street parking downtown is prohibited after 5 p.m. Wed. through 10 a.m. Fri. morning to allow crews to plow downtown streets. The following garages will open on Wednesday to give residents a place to move their vehicles. Drivers should pull a ticket on entry and plan to remove their vehicle by 10 a.m. Fri.
- Boush St. Garage – 112 West City Hall Ave
- York St. Garage – 215 W. York Street
Saint Patrick Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow
St. Pius X: Closed Tomorrow
The Group For Women: Closed Tomorrow
Tidewater Community College: Closing early at 3:00 PM – TCC is also closed on Thursday, Jan. 4
Tidewater Physicians for Women: Closed Tomorrow
ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services: Closed Tomorrow
Portsmouth
Abilities Beyond Disabilities: Closing early at 4:00 PM – Closed all day on 1/4/17
Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church: Closed Tomorrow – No Wednesday Evening Service
Central Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Marine Specialty Painting, Inc.: Observe Prime KTR Status at all locations.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard: Essential Personnel Only Report Today and Tomorrow
Portsmouth Christian Schools: Closed Tomorrow – Extended Care closing at 4:00 pm today.
Portsmouth Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Suffolk
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis: Closed Tomorrow
Naval Information Forces: Essential Personnel Only Report Tomorrow
Oak & Lily Academy: Closing early at 4:00 PM
Suffolk Public Schools: Early Dismissal. Details: http://www.spsk12.net
Virginia Beach
Gateway Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow – Early Childcare Center Closed
Virginia Beach General District Court: Closed Tomorrow
Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School: Closed Tomorrow
Bullfrogs and Butterflies: Closed Tomorrow
Chesapeake Bay Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Gateway Church: No evening activities Today
HyperLearning Technologies: No evening classes Today
NAS Oceana-Dam Neck: Essential personnel to report Thursday
Rollingwood Academy: Closing early at 3:30 PM
Saint John the Apostle Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow
Sentara PACE Program: Home care available as weather allows
South University-Virginia Beach: Closed Tomorrow
St. Gregory the Great School: Closed Tomorrow – All afternoon activities closed for Wednesday
St. Matthew’s School: Closed Tomorrow
Urology of Virginia: Closed Tomorrow
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office: Closed Tomorrow
Virginia Beach Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Willamsburg
College of William and Mary: Closed Tomorrow
Greenwood Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Walmart Import Distribution Center 6088: All Shifts Report On Time
Walsingham Academy Schools: Closed Tomorrow