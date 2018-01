PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth has appointed a new member to city council.

Ray Smith was appointed to council on Thursday following a 3-2 vote. Smith is a former councilman and a school board member.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher reported that council members Bill Moody and Elizabeth Psima as well as Mayor John Rowe voted “yes,” while Dr. Mark Whitaker and Lisa Lucas-Burke voted “no.” Councilman Nathan J. Clark was absent.

Smith is taking over Paige Cherry’s seat on the council.