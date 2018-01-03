Police: Man fatally shot on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives say they’re investigating after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the Denby Park section of the city.

When police arrived at 423 E. Little Creek Road at 6:10 p.m., they found a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have determined the shooting happened in the apartment complex’s parking lot, but haven’t released any more information.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.