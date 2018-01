NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters are working a structure fire in the 800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to their Twitter.

The fire is on the sixth floor of the Calvary Towers, the tweet said.

In another tweet they say one person has been transported to the hospital.

NFR firefighters are working a fire on the 6th floor of Calvery Towers at 850 E Virginia Beach Blvd. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) January 3, 2018

