VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy says more than 5,000 customers in the Chimney Hill area of Virginia Beach don’t have power on this cold morning.

Dominion’s website shows three separate outages working off South Rosemont Road, Holland Road and South Independence Boulevard. Crews say they hope to have everyone back on between 4:00 and 8:00 a.m. Dominion has not said exactly what the problem is.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates on this situation.