PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey popped in to pop up a crunchy garnish for a recipe that takes flavor and texture to a whole new level.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hamptpn Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse