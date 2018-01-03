Helping the homeless during the winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When it is this bitterly cold, a warm bed, a place to get a bite of nourishment, even a hot cup of coffee means so much to those in need.

In Norfolk, hundreds with no place to call home come to the Union Mission on East Virginia Beach Boulevard every day.

The Mission has been at capacity every night during this recent cold wave, but depending on the need, they may be able to take in more people.

“We cooperate with the city of Norfolk, so when they declare a state of emergency, if they do, we have an agreement with them that they will send people to help us if we do have to open up additional beds,” said Linda Jones with the Union Mission.

The Mission has more than 400 men and women at the shelter network. Go to this link to find out ways to give and how to get involved at the Union Mission.