Elizabeth City robbery suspects arrested

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C (WAVY) – Two men wanted in Elizabeth City in connection to an armed robbery and shooting were arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities say they arrested 28-year-old Rasheen Raymond Williams, and Rodney Wayne Stokley Jr. on Jan 2 after they both took part in the incident at 111 Raintree Road on December 11.

Williams and Stokley were both arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery, first degree kidnapping and second degree kidnapping.

They were both transported to Albemarle District Jail each under a $250,000 Secured bond.