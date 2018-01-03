Crews respond to fire in Tabb area of York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters for the York County Department of Fire and Safety responded to a structure fire in the Tabb area on Tuesday.

Officials say they received the call around 2:00 p.m for a residential structure in the 1800 block of Calthrop Neck Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire involvement including fire through the roof. The house sustained significant fire damage.

The occupant of the home exited the home safely prior to firefighters arrival. Two cats remain unaccounted for. There were no injuries.

Mutual aid assistance was received from Langley Air Force Base Fire Department. Hampton and Newport News covered other York County Fire Stations and Poquoson assisted with other incidents.

The cause is under investigation.