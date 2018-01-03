Historic Portsmouth church catches fire

WATCH: Live coverage of a church fire in downtown Portsmouth. App users can watch here.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A historic church caught fire Wednesday morning in downtown Portsmouth.

Flames could be seen engulfing the steeple of Monumental United Methodist Church from WAVY Tower Cam 10.

Portsmouth dispatch said it received a call about a fire at around 11:20 a.m. The circumstances of the fire are not clear at this time.

The church has been on the Virginia Landmarks Register since 2004.

The church posted to Facebook Wednesday that firefighters were able to get the fire under control. All the church staff were safe, according to the post.

Historic church in Olde Towne Portsmouth that was under construction up in flames. Some beams making up the steeple just fell. Watch firefighters attack it live: https://t.co/0vKAQe3zJE pic.twitter.com/31nMBJXepB — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 3, 2018

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.