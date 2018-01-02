Winter storm watch in effect ahead of expected snowfall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first snowfall of 2018 could arrive later this week for much of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch through Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation have been preparing for this exact scenario since late last year.

VDOT says they will begin prepping trucks later today for possible snowfall. @WAVY_News — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) January 2, 2018

VDOT has 469 pieces of equipment and several tons of salt, sand and brine ready for snow removal in Hampton Roads.

Snow is forecast for late Wednesday into Thursday, with 2-3 inches of accumulation possible in some areas. VDOT says if 2 inches of snow falls, it will take one day to clear the highways — and two days if between 4 to 6 inches accumulates.

The days leading up to the snow are expected to feature temperatures well below freezing. Single digits were seen on Southside Hampton Roads early Tuesday morning, prompting some school districts to open late.

The frigid temperatures are paving the way for potentially dangerous conditions. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said Tuesday morning the winter storm could cause school closures and create a messy situation on the roads.

Temperatures could get above freezing Wednesday before any snowfall happens. The area could see a wintry mix at first on Wednesday, with more snow expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Stay tuned with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for updates on this winter system.