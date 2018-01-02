Sheriff: Look out for rogue cow on the moo-ve in York County

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — A local sheriff’s office has issued a lookout alert for a wily creature loose in the woods — a cow.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday that an “elusive bovine” is roaming a wooded area near Penniman Road.

Animal control has devised a plan to catch the cow and deliver it to a rescue facility.

The sheriff’s office has put out bales of hay where the heifer has been bedding down, and asks anyone who sees the cow to call emergency dispatch.

It’s unclear for how long the rogue cow has been at large.