Police searching for armed suspect after robbery at Kim’s Chinese Restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are searching for a suspect that robbed a business on the first day of the new year.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 8 p.m. for a robbery at Kim’s Chinese Restaurant in the 500 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The police investigation discovered that the suspect went into the restaurant, showed his gun and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the business towards Monterey Apartments, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white strings, dark-colored pants, light tan boots with black trim on the front toe area and thick green, red and blue gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.