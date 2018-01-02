Norfolk man charged with shooting best friend on New Year’s Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have charged a man with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Trajon Rivera on New Year’s Eve.

According to family members, 21-year-old Keyshaun Johnson was Rivera’s best friend. Rivera’s family told 10 On Your Side on Monday that they thought the shooting was an accident, but police believe Johnson intentionally killed Rivera in the heat of the moment.

Police responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Tait Terrace.

Family members said Rivera was in the garage with his brother, his brother’s girlfriend and Johnson when a gun went off.

When they arrived, medics pronounced Rivera dead, while police took Johnson into custody.

Johnson, of the 8700 block of Albemarle Drive in Norfolk, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, which means police believe there was no previous intent by Johnson to kill Rivera.

Though he’s been charged, detectives haven’t released any additional information regarding why they believe Johnson shot Rivera.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.