Mathews High School ‘cooler than usual’ due to boiler issue

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mathews High School is cooler than normal due to a boiler that is down.

Nancy Welch, the superintendent of Mathews County Public Schools, says there is still heat at the school, with one of the boilers down at the moment.

Some of the rooms temperature differential of 10 degrees, according to Welch. Students have been moved from those rooms.

Welch says technicians are at the school working to resolve the problem. There are currently no plans to dismiss students early.

Temperatures in some parts of the region were in single digits early Tuesday morning.

Tough at the bus stop for kids this am. Temps in the teens. Wind chills in the single digits. Dry and cold today. Highs in the upper 20s. Winter Storm Watch in effect for Wed. PM – Thur. PM. We'll get some accumulating snow. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/FU1EmKVETr — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) January 2, 2018

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.