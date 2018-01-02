Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of ‘Today’ show

Asher Klein, NBC Chicago Published: Updated:
Hoda Kotb, left, and Savannah Guthrie attend The 35 Most Powerful People in Media hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at The Four Seasons Restaurant on Wednesday, April 8, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images)

NEW YORK (NBC) — Hoda Kotb, co-host of the fourth hour of the “Today” show for about a decade, has been promoted to co-anchor of the show, her colleague Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday.

She fills the spot formerly occupied by Matt Lauer, who was terminated from NBC News in late November after a colleague reported inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

“Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister and there is no one I’d rather be doing this with,” Guthrie said.

Kotb said she was pinching herself as the show kicked off its new era.