Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of ‘Today’ show

NEW YORK (NBC) — Hoda Kotb, co-host of the fourth hour of the “Today” show for about a decade, has been promoted to co-anchor of the show, her colleague Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday.

She fills the spot formerly occupied by Matt Lauer, who was terminated from NBC News in late November after a colleague reported inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

“Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister and there is no one I’d rather be doing this with,” Guthrie said.

Kotb said she was pinching herself as the show kicked off its new era.