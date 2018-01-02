Health Care for the New Year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many women in Hampton Roads may be looking for a new doctor this year because they either want to make a change, or they have to because their current OBGYN no longer accepts their insurance.

Ruetzel Gynecology and Obstetrics accepts many health insurance plans and also offers newer, less invasive procedures to improve comfort and quality of life for women with very specific issues.

Ruetzel Gynecology and Obstetrics

824 Greenbrier Parkway

Chesapeake

(757) 410-7390

RuetzelOBGYN.com

