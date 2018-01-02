Hampton Roads school districts prepare for snow

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is covering every angle as Hampton Roads prepares for snow. Local city school districts are closely monitoring the forecast in order to formulate plans to make sure students are safe.

Perquimans County Schools will be closed Wednesday for students with an optional workday for staff.

Hampton Public Schools and Newport News Public Schools already announced that all after-school activities and programs are canceled Wednesday.

As far as buses are concerned, officials say bus drivers do daily vehicle inspections, and all drivers are trained to drive in inclement weather. Portsmouth added on-demand video training as a refresher course this year.

Each school district has teams that drive local roads to gauge how safe they are for buses. Administrators also confer with their city’s emergency management department before ultimately making the decision to cancel or delay classes.

“We look for snow accumulation, one, and if there was rain before there could be ice. We take that into account, but mainly in this area it has a lot to do with snow accumulation because the cities don’t have the equipment to remove snow from secondary roads,” said Portsmouth School’s Executive Director of Human Resources, Scott Ziegler.

Ziegler said that Portsmouth is deploying snow shovels, salt and safety equipment to all the schools. Jean Infantino with Chesapeake Public Schools said that they are gassing up generators and ensuring schools have rock salt for the sidewalks.

Several local school districts have posted messages on social media and sent out robo calls reminding parents to dress their children warmly for the bus stop.

Of course we will post closings or delays right here on WAVY.com and on WAVY TV as soon as the decisions are made.