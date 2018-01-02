Hampton police investigating fatal shooting on Kecoughtan Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide that left a man dead.

The shooting happened just before 6:13 p.m. at Colonial Landing Apartments in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road, according to police. When they arrived, officers found a man inside of an apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time and the identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.

