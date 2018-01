NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gate issue blocked eastbound lanes briefly on the Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge, causing traffic delays.

Elizabeth River Tunnels tweeted Tuesday morning motorists were being diverted at exit 8 (I-464 S Chesapeake/Berkley Ave) on 264 during the closure.

A viewer image showed a dump truck at one of the gates on the bridge. The nature of the gate issue was not immediately clear.

