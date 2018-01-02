Electrical fire displaces 8 people from Suffolk duplex

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two children were among eight people displaced from a duplex Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

Officials is Suffolk say fire crews were called to South Broad Street just before 11:15 a.m. Smoke was found showing from the second floor of a duplex.

It was determined that the fire was electrical in nature, started in the upstairs apartment, and extended to the attic.

Officials say the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Residents from both apartments — six adults and two children — were displaced as a result of the fire.