VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was seriously injured New Year’s Day in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. A white Dodge Durango collided with a gray Ford Focus.

Police say the driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Ford sustained life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this crash, call the Crime Line at at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.