12 hurt as 6-alarm fire devours building in the Bronx

NEW YORK (NBC) — A dozen people were hurt, though all are expected to be OK, as a six-alarm fire swept through a multistory building near the Bronx Zoo early Tuesday, drawing more than three dozen fire units and 150 firefighters to help battle the flames.

The 5:30 a.m. fire broke out in a tin-roof furniture store, where the gates were down, on Commonwealth Avenue in Van Nest and rapidly spread up to apartments in the mixed-use building. More than two hours later, flames were still raging.

Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed thick smoke pouring out of windows of the four-story building while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. About two dozen fire trucks were at the scene as a half-dozen ladder trucks worked on the flames. An aerial view showed smoke billowing for blocks.

Over 200 #FDNY members continue to operate on scene this morning of a 6-alarm fire, 1547 Commonwealth Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/oKf3fWqlD2 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 2, 2018

It’s the fouth three-alarm blaze or greater in the borough in less than a week.

On Thursday, 12 people, including children, died in a fast-moving fire in the Bronx, also near the zoo. Officials said that fire was sparked by a toddler playing with a stove. On Wednesday morning, a fire ripped through a multistory home on Garden Street near the Bronx Zoo that forced residents to quickly flee, some still in bathrobes. That same morning, a second fire burned, also at a multistory apartment building on Knox Place in the Norwood section of the Bronx. No one was hurt in that blaze.