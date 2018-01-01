Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches

ADAMS COUNTY, WI (WCMH/WFLA) — Most states have so called “Move Over Laws” on the books, and a video out of Wisconsin shows exactly why its needed.

Video shows an Adams County, Wisconsin deputy talking with a driver he’d pulled over. Then a white pickup truck, clearly speeding, nearly hits the deputy, missing his body by just inches.

“Jesus, my God,” the deputy exclaims before telling the driver he’d pulled over, “I gotta go after him.”

The speeding driver was pulled over minutes later and cited for several violations. The deputy was not injured.