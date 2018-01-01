These are the first babies born in 2018 in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is celebrating new life in the new year. 10 On Your Side tracked down who we believe to be the first babies born in our area in 2018.

Amelia Grace Krueger was born at 12:38 a.m. at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

She weighs 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Her parents, Mark and Grace Krueger, are from Hampton.

The first-born on the Southside is Aden Baker of Suffolk.

He arrived at 12:52 a.m. at Sentara Obici hospital.

Mom Victoria Baker said the 5 pound, 12 ounce boy couldn’t wait to arrive.

He came four days early and in such a hurry mom didn’t have time for pain medication.

She said she only pushed once or twice and he came right out.

The hospital staff gave Victoria a goodie bag full of clothes, diapers and some food to celebrate.

When WAVY.com checked in on her she was enjoying the quiet, dimly lit hospital room. She’s soaking up as much rest as possible before going home, where she is sure to have her hands full with Aden and one-year-old brother, Jaden.