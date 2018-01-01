Space heater causes Chesapeake house fire; 1 displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials believe a space heater placed too close to a wall led to a house fire on New Year’s Day in Chesapeake.

No one was hurt, but officials say a woman has been displaced.

The fire broke out just before 11:20 a.m. at the one-story home in the 2100 block of Benefit Road. Firefighters arrived 11 minutes later and found smoke coming from the home, and discovered the crawl space was on fire.

The fire was contained to the crawl space, and officially brought under control at 11:38 a.m.

House fire-2100 blk of Benefit Rd. Smoke showing on arrival.

Dispatch-11:19am

On scene-11:30am

Fire Control-11:38am

No injuries. Caused by space heater too close to interior wall. pic.twitter.com/RdiBsYVewc — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 1, 2018

Officials say the woman who lives in the home has made lodging arrangements.

Fire officials are still trying to figure out how several other recent fires in the area started. In the past few days, a portable classroom at Hickory Middle School, the TEEN Center on South Military Highway, Reign Salon and Day Spa on Volvo Parkway and a home in the 1400 block of Cole Drive have all caught fire.