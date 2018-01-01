Senior Alert issued for elderly Newport News dementia patient

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Senior Alert has been issued and the Newport News Police need the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man with dementia.

Police say 81 year old Gerald Adams was last seen by family at his home in the 700 block of James Drive about 9:00 P.M on Sunday December 31, 2017. He was reported missing at 11:30 p.m.

Adams is described as a 5’9 white male weighing 160 lbs. He has hazel eyes, grey hair and a thick grey. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a multi-colored flannel shirt, a teal-colored coat and was wearing black bedroom slippers.

Mr. Adams has a history of wandering away from home, including three times in the past week. The last time he went missing, he was found at the Wal-Mart near Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

Search efforts by police and a police tracking K-9 have been unsuccessful.

Police say he may need medical attention.

If any one sees or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Adams, Police say to call 911.