Man shot several times after road rage incident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is recovering after being shot following a road rage incident on New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said Chesapeake Police responded to the 600 block of Happy Acres Road Sunday night shortly after 9 p.m. to find a victim inside his vehicle. He had been shot multiple times.

Police say the victim was involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 64 near the Deep Creek exit. At some point the victim pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate, where he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim drove himself to a business on Happy Acres Road and called police. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening.

Police say there is no description regarding the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle at this time.