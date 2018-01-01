Man seriously injured in New Year’s shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was seriously injured during a shooting overnight on Norview Avenue.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 1 a.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue where they found a 41-year-old man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently out of surgery and is stable.

No suspect or other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.