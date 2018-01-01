Man dies following New Year’s Day shooting

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Detectives are investigating who shot and killed a man shortly after the 2018 new year began.

Police were called to the 800 block of West 35th Street around 12:40 a.m. for reports of a gunshot disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The victim’s identify is being withheld pending the notification of kin.

Police say if you have any information regarding this crime to call the Crime Line.