Man dies days after being shot in Smithfield attempted armed robbery

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was shot during a recent attempted armed robbery in Smithfield has died.

Police say 18-year-old Dakota Gordon, who was shot in the stomach on Friday night outside of a Dollar General on South Church Street, died from complications after emergency surgery.

He was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

19-year-old Gavin St. Clair, who was with Gordon at the time of the shooting, received minor injuries after being pistol whipped.

Police say they’ve identified several suspects believed to be connected to the shooting, but aren’t releasing names at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (757)-357-3247 or the Hampton Roads Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.