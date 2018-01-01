Free smoke alarms offered in cities across Hampton Roads

Related Coverage Red Cross helps at least 53 people after 20 weekend fires in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the temperatures tumble and the number of house fires climb, residents across Hampton Roads can better protect themselves with a working smoke alarm at no cost.

NORFOLK: Call (757) 664-6510 to schedule a smoke alarm installation. A representative from Norfolk Fire-Rescue will get in touch with residents who request a smoke alarm to make an installation appointment. For more information, click here.

VIRGINIA BEACH: “Operation Smoke Detector” program is designed to provide and install smoke alarms for Beach residents who do not have a working alarm, cannot install an alarm on their own, have at least one child under the age of 18 or have anyone over 60 years old in the household. Call (757) 471-5826 and leave your name, address and telephone number. For more information, click here.

CHESAPEAKE: The smoke alarm program is available to any resident over the age of 60 and all residents who meet certain criteria, which takes annual income into consideration. Call (757) 673-8409 to see if you qualify. For more information, click here.

HAMPTON: Every homeowner is entitled to one free smoke alarm. The city requires property owners to maintain a working smoke alarm in each rental unit or property. To fill out a form online and for more information, click here.

NEWPORT NEWS: The fire department will install a smoke alarm for all homeowners upon request at no charge. To apply using the online form, click here.

WILLIAMSBURG: Homeowners can call (757) 220-6220 and have a smoke alarm installed at no cost by the fire department. Click here to learn more about the city’s Smoke Alarm Program.