VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded a fire on Yoder Lane early Monday.

Officials say they received the call at 3:56 a.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Yoder Lane. Upon arrival, units found heavy fire showing from the backyard. A pool house and two sheds were evolved in the fire.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation.