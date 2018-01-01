Fire Marshals investigating Williamsburg house fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Fire Marshals in James City County are looking into what caused a house fire that broke out just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:38 p.m. to the 200 block of Debra Drive in Williamsburg and found fire showing from the rear of the two-story home.

The home’s single occupant was home at the time, but he was able to exit safely before firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 12:04 a.m., but the home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

