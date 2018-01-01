Family of five displaced after early morning fire on Googalong Drive

Picture courtesy Virginia Beach Fire Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A home in the 5000 block of Goolagong Drive sustained smoke and fire damage throughout the structure after firefighters extinguished a fire there early Monday morning.

There were no injuries, but Battalion Chief Jeff Smith said two adults and three children are displaced.

Dispatchers say the call for service came in at 3:26 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

We will update this story as details become available.

Googalong Drive house fire

 