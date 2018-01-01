Cromwell House fire displaces three, sends one to the hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire Rescue were on the scene of a fire at the Cromwell House located at 114 Cromwell Parkway Monday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening. Three other occupants have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning for a small fire on the second floor of the building.

The fire was controlled by a sprinkler head activation.

One apartment has fire damage and two apartments have some water damage

Firefighters worked to ventilate the smoke and sprinkler water from the building.