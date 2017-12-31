Woman shot dead in Norfolk on New Year’s Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman has died after being shot in the 300 block of Virginian Drive.

Norfolk police spokesperson Joann Hughes says the call came in around 8 p.m.

The woman was immediately transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This incident is in the Wards corner section of the city, according to Norfolk police.

There are no other details at this time.

