Water main break in front of Watermen’s Museum in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is working to clear a water main break in front of the Watermen’s Museum.

Dispatch says the call came out at 7:31 a.m. Sunday morning for a water break. Crews found it in front of the Watermen’s Museum on Water Street.

At 10:10 a.m. Sunday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that equipment is just starting to arrive.

Water Street between Mathews Street and the Coleman Bridge is closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted through the parking lot across the street from the museum.

