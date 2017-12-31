At least four people rescued from Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

Dispatch tells 10 on Your Side the fire was in the 700 block of Willow Lake Circle.

When crews arrived at 7:06 a.m. Sunday, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

Officials say the fire may have started at one of the ends of the building and extended through the roof.

Art Kohn with Virginia Beach Fire says first responders had to do at least four rescues from the building, two of them were from a balcony.

Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

At least 60 firefighters responded to the call. The response included three ladder companies, three engines, one heavy rescue unit, Virginia Beach Police Department, and Virginia Beach EMS.

The fire was marked under control at 8:24 a.m. Sunday.

All eight units in the building have been damaged. Officials say no one is able to stay in those units Sunday night.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this story.