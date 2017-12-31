Two adults, four children displaced after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and four children are displaced after a house caught fire Sunday morning in Hampton.

The Hampton Fire Department says the call came out at 10:15 a.m. Sunday for a house fire on the 1200 block of Easterly Avenue. They say the exterior fire spread into the attic above the garage.

The fire was marked out at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

